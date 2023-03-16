POTOSI, Mo. — Iron County Sheriff Jeffery Burkett has been charged in a criminal conspiracy involving a kidnapping plot. Two of Burkett’s deputies and an Iron County resident were also charged.

The Washington County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is handling the case.

Burkett and deputies Chase Bresnahan and Matthew Cozard are accused of aiding Donald Gaston to allegedly kidnap his children from their mother.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control arrested the four men on Thursday.

Burkett, 46, was charged with knowingly participating in criminal street gang activities, conspiracy to commit class A/B/C felonies or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years, first-degree attempted kidnapping – facilitating a felony – inflicting injury – terrorizing, first-degree accessory to stalking, second-degree stalking, obtaining criminal history record information under false pretense, misusing 911, and making a false report.

His bond was set at $500,000, cash-only.