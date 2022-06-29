BUTLER, Mo. — The Bates County Sheriff’s Office took new steps to protect both officers and residents.

The office said it reviewed the equipment it has available after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The Sheriff and deputies determined the office needed to better arm itself and decided to spend nearly $4,000 on new shields for deputies.

Each patrol car in the field will have a shield to use in the case of a mass shooting at a school, place of worship, or workplace.

“My job as Sheriff is to ensure they get the training and the best equipment to do the job we all expect,” Sheriff Chad Anderson said. “These shields are one more tool for them to be successful and help protect our community.”

The office used money already in its budget to cover the costs of the new equipment.

