Missouri social services see majority of job cuts due to pandemic budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The majority of Missouri government jobs being cut from already-filled positions will be eliminated from the social service department.

Gov. Mike Parson and State Budget Director Dan Haug blamed the coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact on the state for the layoffs.

Officials said they will eliminate a total of nearly 500 state jobs, 200 of them are unfilled positions across state agencies.

Another 200 of the remaining 300 jobs will be cut from the state Department of Social Services, including the Children’s Division. The Kansas City Star reported Wednesday that of the total 96 positions that will be eliminated, 80 are filled and 16 are vacant.

Other divisions within the agency, including Youth Services, will also see cuts.

No front-line workers were cut, agency officials said.