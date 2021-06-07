Missouri soldier killed during Korean War accounted for 70 years later

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Missouri soldier killed during the Korean War has been accounted for.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), Army Sgt. Lloyd A. Alumbaugh of Jasper, Missouri, was accounted for in April 2020.

According to the organization, in 1950, Alumbaugh was a member of Ambulance Company, 7th Medical Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. The Missouri native reported missing in action on Nov. 28, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

In 2018, after a summit between former President Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.

DPAA scientists used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence, to identify Alumbaugh’s remains.

“Alumbaugh’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for,” a press release states.

Alumbaugh will be buried June 25, 2021, in Reeds, Missouri. For funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.