Missouri spent thousands on ballot boxes that won’t be used in November election

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- The state of Missouri is spending nearly $43,000 on ballot boxes that won’t be used for the November election.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says his office made the decision to purchase 85 ballot boxes back in March to help voters cast their absentee ballots during the pandemic.

Two months later, lawmakers passed a bill to allow mail-in ballots. Now all the ballot boxes are sitting in storage.

Ashcroft says this additional type of ballot could cause confusion for voters.

“We looked at the way the law was written and I thought of the confusion that already existed with individuals with regard to the different with mail-in ballots and absentee ballots,” said Ashcroft. “I made the decision that I didn’t want to cause someone to be disenfranchised because they were confused about the differences.”

Absentee ballots can be returned in person, dropped off by individual or a relative, or mailed.

Mail-in ballots have to be delivered to the local election authority by US Mail only.

Ashcroft says he told the legislature they shouldn’t vote for it because it was a bad bill.

“This is an example of why you shouldn’t write law 1:30 or 2 o’clock in the morning on the last day of session,” said Ashcroft.

Ashcroft recommends anyone who is voting by mail to make sure you mail them two weeks before the November 3 election to make sure your ballot counts