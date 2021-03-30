Missouri spot expected to be hot this summer and see a surge — in tourism

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — People are ready to get out this spring and summer, safely of course. Following a year of lockdown and masking, Americans are ready to head outdoors, according to Airbnb and Travel and Leisure.

They looked at the most recent and popular searched for Airbnb’s across the country. Each spot is known for it’s outdoor activities.

One of the most popular locations is Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. It’s easy to access, there’s something for everyone, and you can sit by the water at this lake condo for as little as $114 a night.

Lake of the Ozarks is the only spot in our area to make the list, and looks like it should brace for what could be another record-setting year of tourism.

Other summer hot spots are Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, Lake Powell, Arizona, Cape San Blas, Florida and Cape May, New Jersey, according to Travel and Leisure.

The popular Lake of the Ozarks experienced a surge in tourism last summer, too. Businesses there said Labor Day was it’s busiest weekend yet. Videos from the lake last summer went viral after gatherings showed massive parties where people didn’t social distance or wear masks, while the rest of the country did.

Some business owners said last summer that the party videos helped boost tourism, instead of deterring it.

Lake Ozark Mayor Gerry Murawski said nearly 10 million people visited the lake during the first eight months of last year. That was twice the number of visitors the area welcomed in 2019.