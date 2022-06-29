SEDALIA, Mo. — Tickets for all events and concerts for the 2022 Missouri State Fair are now on sale.

The State Fair Grandstand is the venue for eight concerts, two tractor pulls and one auto race this year.

The Missouri State Fair will take place from Aug. 11-21 in Sedalia.

The 400-acre fairgrounds will present premier livestock shows, competitive exhibits and first-class professional entertainment.

Advanced Adult Gate Admission tickets are only $10. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Missouri State Fair Box Office located on the fairgrounds in Sedalia, Orscheln Farm & Home Stores and Break Time Convenience Stores. Purchase online at Etix.com (Etix advanced admission ticket sales end at 9 a.m., July 29, so that tickets arrive via mail prior to the Fair).

Children two and under are free to all Grandstand concerts, but must sit on adult’s laps. Ticket prices do not include Fair gate admission.

Thursday, Aug. 11 – Trace Adkins with Lonestar, 7:30 p.m., $35 grandstand/$45 track

Friday, Aug. 12 – Tesla with Fuel, 7:30 p.m., $30 grandstand/$40 track

Saturday, Aug. 13 – Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly, 7:30 p.m., $45 regular grandstand/$50 premium grandstand and $55 regular track/$60 premium track

Sunday, Aug. 14 – Missouri State Fair Shoot Out Truck & Tractor Pull, All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $20 adults/$10 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under

Monday, AUG. 15 – Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League, 6 p.m., $30 adults/$12 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under

Tuesday, Aug. 16 – Casting Crowns with We Are Messengers, 7:30 p.m., $25 grandstand/$30 track

Wednesday, Aug. 17 – ZZ Top Raw Whisky Tour with Goodbye June, 7:30 p.m., $45 regular grandstand/$50 premium grandstand and $55 regular track/$60 premium track

Thursday, Aug. 18 – Charley Crockett & Stoney Larue, 7:30 p.m., $30 grandstand/$35 track

Friday, Aug. 19 – KC & The Sunshine Band with The Four Tops, 7:30 p.m., $30 grandstand/$40 track

Saturday, Aug. 20 – Justin Moore with Heath Sanders, 7:30 p.m., $30 regular grandstand/$35 premium grandstand and $40 regular track/$45 premium track

Sunday, Aug. 21 – POWRi 410 Sprint Car, B Modifieds, Show Me Vintage Cars/2nd annual Ron Ditzfeld Memorial Race, 6 p.m. Hot Laps/7 p.m. Heat Races, $20 adults/$18 military/senior (ages 65+)/$10 students (13-17)/$5 youth (6-12)/free kids 5 and under.

The State Fair Arena is another popular venue on the fairgrounds, offering 11 days of action including rodeo, bull riding and motorsports. Children five and under are free to all events at the State Fair Arena, but must sit on an adult’s lap.

• Thursday and Friday, Aug. 11-12 – MRCA Show-Me-State Rodeo, 7 p.m., $8 adult/$5 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

• Saturday, Aug . 13 – MRCA Show-M , 7 p.m., $10 adult/$6 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

• Sunday, Aug . 14 – Motorcross, Final Championship Round of the MO Fair Cross Series, 7 p.m., $7 ticket/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

• Monday, Aug . 15 – Flat Track TT Race, 7 p.m., $7 ticket/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

• Tuesday, Aug . 16 – MSF Truck & Farm Tractor Pull, 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., $5 adult/free kids 12 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

• Wednesday, AUG. 17 – Antique Classic Tractor Pull, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Free, no event ticket required

• Thursday, Aug . 18 – Garden Tractor and Mini Rod and Truck Pull, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Free, no event ticket required

• Friday, Aug . 19 – Bull Riding Competition, 8 p.m., $12 adult/$6 youth (ages 6-12)/Free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

• Saturday, Aug . 20 – Bull Riding Competition, 8 p.m., $14 adult/$7 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

• Sunday, Aug . 21 – Demolition Derby, 2 p.m., $15 adult/$8 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap).

