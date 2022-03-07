WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a 7-year-old girl and her biological mother who pushed a case worker Monday afternoon and took the child.

The highway patrol said the Saint Charles County Police Department said the incident happened at 3:30 p.m. in the area of Route Z and Fiddlecreek Road.

The child is identified as Piper Johnson, described as standing 3’0″ and weighs 55 lbs. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a white t-shirt with a Unicorn on it, gray jacket, whit epants with pink swirls and light up tennis shoes.

The suspect, 35-year-old Valerie Jean Baker is described as standing 5’7″ and weighs 185 lbs. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark blue 2018 Toyota Corolla bearing Missouri, CW8Z1G, missing front driver side quarter panel and front driver side door handle.

The highway patrol said Baker had supervised visitation with Johnson, her biological child. Baker pushed the case worker and took Johnson.

Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Saint Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.