Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 traffic deaths, 1 boating death, 0 drownings over July 4th holiday weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol released its 2021 Fourth of July holiday statistics Tuesday.

Troopers worked 312 traffic crashes, which included 124 injuries and seven deaths. Troopers also made 144 DWI arrests and 81 drug arrests over the holiday weekend.

Troopers worked 12 boating crashes, which included four injuries and one death. There were eight BWI arrests and 43 drug arrests.

No drownings were reported over the holiday weekend.

In 2020, 15 people were killed and 671 injured statewide in Missouri over the Fourth of July holiday in 1,356 traffic crashes. Troopers arrested 145 people for driving while intoxicated last year.

Over the 2020 July Fourth holiday, there were 14 boating crashes, which included seven injuries and zero deaths. Two drowned during last year’s holiday. Troopers made seven boating while intoxicated arrests.