Missouri State Highway Patrol says man fired shots at Lee’s Summit HQ, had suspicious package

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — New details in an officer-involved shooting at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A local headquarters reveal the suspect did fire a gun near the building.

The new statement from the patrol gives another point of view from those inside of the building and provides more information on the entire incident.

Employees at the Troop A HQ heard gunshots at about 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 4, according to a tweet from the MSHP. Troopers inside the building went to a door and saw the suspect approaching the main entrance.

“The subject approached the main entrance to the building and fired multiple shots. Troopers gave the suspect verbal commands, but the suspect failed to comply. Troopers engaged the suspect in gunfire and struck the suspect,” the MSHP stated.

The man is currently at the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. His name is not being released at this time.

Troopers who investigated the man’s vehicle found a suspicious package inside. They called the Lee’s Summit Police Department’s bomb squad to secure the package.

Officials continue to investigate this incident.

A previous report from the troop stated that a different trooper was outside of the building and saw the shooter get out of his vehicle with the weapon. Two troopers ended up firing at the man as he approached the building.

No troopers were injured in the incident.

Investigators are talking to the troopers involved and will talk to the suspect as well.

🚨NEWS RELEASE🚨

Officer-involved shooting from Jan. 4, 2021

Follow the provided link:https://t.co/OhckrTQHIp pic.twitter.com/nBAfwDJbuV — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) January 5, 2021