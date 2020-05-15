Update: Missouri State Troopers say report of 10-year-old abducted along I-70 was a “fictitious report”

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol now says previous reports that a man abducted a 10-year-old girl as her dad was changing a tire along I-70 in mid-Missouri Friday was a “fictitious report.”

State troopers did say they have identified the caller. They did not say whether that person will be penalized for making a false report.

“Again, this is not an abduction,” state troopers tweeted.

***UPDATE to possible abduction



This was a fictitious report. Troopers have identified the reporting caller.



Again, this is not an abduction. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 15, 2020

⚠️ Possible ABDUCTION (Cooper Co. Area):



-Dad stopped to change tire on I-70

-Another male pulled up to assist.

-Male fled w/ dad's 10 yoa daughter.



Suspect Veh: Green mini-van last seen at WB I-70, 89 mile-mark (Blackwater)



Vict: Blonde Hair, red skirt.



Gathering more info — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 15, 2020