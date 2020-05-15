Update: Missouri State Troopers say report of 10-year-old abducted along I-70 was a “fictitious report”

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol now says previous reports that a man abducted a 10-year-old girl as her dad was changing a tire along I-70 in mid-Missouri Friday was a “fictitious report.”
State troopers did say they have identified the caller. They did not say whether that person will be penalized for making a false report.
“Again, this is not an abduction,” state troopers tweeted.
***UPDATE to possible abduction— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 15, 2020
This was a fictitious report. Troopers have identified the reporting caller.
Again, this is not an abduction.
⚠️ Possible ABDUCTION (Cooper Co. Area):— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 15, 2020
-Dad stopped to change tire on I-70
-Another male pulled up to assist.
-Male fled w/ dad's 10 yoa daughter.
Suspect Veh: Green mini-van last seen at WB I-70, 89 mile-mark (Blackwater)
Vict: Blonde Hair, red skirt.
Gathering more info