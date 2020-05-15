Update: Missouri State Troopers say report of 10-year-old abducted along I-70 was a “fictitious report”

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol now says previous reports that a man abducted a 10-year-old girl as her dad was changing a tire along I-70 in mid-Missouri Friday was a “fictitious report.”

State troopers did say they have identified the caller. They did not say whether that person will be penalized for making a false report. 

“Again, this is not an abduction,” state troopers tweeted. 

