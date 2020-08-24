Missouri State University says 56% of people tested for COVID-19 last week have the virus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Officials at Missouri State University announced that more than half of the students and staff members tested for COVID-19 last week have tested positive for the virus.

According to MSU’s website, 141 of the 251 coronavirus tests administered between Aug. 17-23 had positive results. That puts the positive test rate at 56%.

This marks a dramatic increase from the week before, where 38 people tested positive.

Of the positive test results, four people were faculty or staff members and the rest were students.

Masks are required in call campus buildings, but not every student is required to be tested prior to arriving on campus.

Statewide, Missouri has a 7-day positivity rate of 11.6%.