KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court has denied immediate release for a Kansas City, Missouri man serving time for a 2003 murder.

Keith Carnes has spent 18 years in prison for a murder he’s always said he didn’t commit.

A judge recently ruled that Carnes’ constitutional rights were violated at his trial.

The Missouri Supreme court is moving up the date for attorneys to complete paperwork in the case to February 4.

Earlier this week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office filed a motion to fight Carnes’ release.

A jury convicted Carnes on a statement by an eyewitness that was later recanted. His attorneys said there’s no evidence to link Carnes to the crime scene where someone killed Larry White.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.