Missouri surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths to date.

The department counts deaths of individuals who are PCR positive at the time of death and the caused determined to be COVID-19.

The state is also nearing the 600,000 threshold for confirmed cases, 14,094 of which have occurred in the last 7 days.

Missouri has 42.4% of the population that is fully vaccinated and over 5 million doses have been given.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States has recorded 616,459 COVID-19 deaths.