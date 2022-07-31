BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Task Force 1 is heading to Kentucky as the state recovers from flooding that occurred last week.

The team departed from Missouri at 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening to head to eastern Kentucky.

A team of 45 people and equipment will head to the area to carry out water rescues along with two canines that can detect human remains.

The team is joining Ohio Task Force 1, Indiana Task Force 1, and Tennessee Task Force 1, who are already in place.

The task force is prepared for a 14-day deployment if needed.

