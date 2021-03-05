Missouri teachers, child care workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine now, even if state criteria isn’t met

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri teachers and child care providers don’t need to wait until March 15 to qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine. They meet federal requirements right now.

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that every teacher, school employee and child care worker qualified for the vaccine. He challenged states to get every one of those employees their first shot by the end of March.

The catch is that the directive is through pharmacies enrolled in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. That program ships doses directly to pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, Hy-Vee, Sam’s Club and Walmart.

The pharmacy program is separate from many clinics organized by county health departments and the Missouri National Guard.

If you are interested in getting vaccinated at a pharmacy now instead of waiting until at least March 15, you can visit VaccineFinder.org to see if there’s a vaccine available near you. You can also search Missouri’s COVID-19 Vaccine Provider map.

Keep in mind you’re looking for a pharmacy participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program listed here.

If you decide to wait until Missouri opens Tier 3, make sure you’ve filled out the vaccine interest form for your county. Clay County also asks you to fill out their interest form, even if you don’t live in that area of the metro.