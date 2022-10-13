HOLT, Mo. — A quick-thinking 14-year-old provides deputies with key information to arrest her alleged abductor.

Austin Gaal is charged with attempted kidnapping, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Charging documents show Gaal tried to convince the 14-year-old to get into his car near Lake Arrowhead Tuesday afternoon after she got off the school bus.

The teenager declined the ride from the stranger several times and managed to get to a neighbor’s home for help.

Deputies said the girl provided dispatchers with an accurate description of Gaal, as well as his vehicle and license plate.

Officers located the car about four miles away in Holt, Missouri. They arrested Gaal following a brief struggle.

Records show Gaal is currently on probation and has several outstanding drug warrants.

He appeared in court for the kidnapping charge and is held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

