JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old from Raymore, Missouri, was killed after being ejected from a Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake on Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at about 7:15 p.m. on August 6, Owen Westendorf was ejected from the personal watercraft about a half-mile northeast of the Blue Springs Lake Marina.

Westendorf was wearing a safety device, but was found face down in the water near the Sea-Doo and was not responsive.

He was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center where he was died days later on Tuesday, August 9.

