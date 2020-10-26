Missouri Tigers’ wide receiver arrested, dismissed from team

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri wide receiver Maurice Massey has been dismissed from the team after he was arrested during the weekend.

Boone County Sheriff’s department records show Massey was arrested Sunday on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and first-degree property damage.

Massey has not played this year after opting out because of the coronavirus outbreak. He was a three-star recruit from St. Louis.

The Tigers play at Florida this weekend.

