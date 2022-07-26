Flag of american state of Missouri, region of the United States, waving at wind

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Flags will be lowered to honor North Kansas City Police Department Officer Daniel Vasquez.

Missouri’s Acting Governor Mike Kehoe ordered U.S. and Missouri flags at government buildings in Clay and Jackson counties to be flown at half-staff Wednesday, July, 27.

The state of Kansas is giving officer Vasquez the same honor.

The flags will be lowered on the same day funeral services are held for Vasquez.

Vasquez, 32, was shot and killed last week after he stopped a car for an expired temporary license tag.

He was posthumously awarded the North Kansas City Police Department Medal of Valor.

“Officer Vasquez pursued his dream of becoming a police officer with enthusiasm and determination,” Governor Mike Parson said. “It takes a special type of individual to devote his or her life to public service and accept the risks and sacrifices that come with protecting the public. Daniel Vasquez was willing to do that and more. It is tragic that senseless violence has taken the life of a young officer with such a bright future. Our prayers are with his family and the law enforcement community.”

Visitation will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Vineyard Church, located at 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway in Kansas City.

Funeral services will take place at the same location on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

