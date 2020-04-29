Missouri to reopen state parks mid-May, but camping remains closed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri state parks will reopen in mid-May after the Department of Natural Resources shut down some parks on April 2.

“I’m here to announce a phased approach to resuming normal operations at Missouri state parks,” Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Carol Comer said. “This approach will allow our state park teams to restore services.

Weston Bend State Park, Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site, Elephant Rocks State Park and Castlewood State Park will reopen on May 11 for day use only. Parking will be limited and some trails may be closed to ensure better social distancing.

“If a park is nearing capacity, gates and roads may close temporarily,” Comer said.

Comer also said lodging and dining services will phase back in over the course of May 4-15. She said these experiences are easier to control.

However, overnight camping and primitive cabin experiences will remain closed through May 18. The same goes for visitor centers, tours, programs, enclosed shelters, playgrounds, pools and beaches will remain closed. The department will reevaluate mid-May.

Comer said social distancing rules should still remain in place.

