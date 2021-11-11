Missouri Treasurer asks for help returning unclaimed military medals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As Veterans day approaches, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is seeking help in returning unclaimed military medals and insignia held at their office.

According to a press release, The Treasurer’s Office currently holds 251 military medals and insignia including five purple hearts, four bronze stars, and more than 100 other service medals.

Treasurer Fitzpatrick stated, “As we honor and remember America’s military veterans, I want to remind Missourians of the over 200 military medals and insignia currently being held by the Unclaimed Property Division…It is the Treasurer’s Office policy to never sell or dispose of these medals—and it is a priority to return them to their rightful owners. I encourage Missourians to search the list and see if they recognize a name. Together, we can get these medals returned to the heroes who earned them. As always, we thank America’s military veterans for their service to this great country.”

Many don’t realize that businesses, government agencies, financial institutions, and other organizations give safe deposit box contents, as well as money and securities to the Treasurer’s Office.

The reason for this is that these entities are required to give any unclaimed property to the Treasurer’s Office if the owners have not been in contact with them for five years. Many of these deposit boxes contain family heirlooms or keepsakes, but military medals and insignia are some of the more precious items found.

Visit here for a full list of the medals, names and last known addresses of deposit box owners.