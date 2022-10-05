KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Trooper is recognized for his effort to make Kansas City-area highways safer.

Cpl. Aaron Engelhart arrested a driver on Interstate 70 at Lee’s Summit Road Sept. 24. The arrest is significant because it is the 1,000th DWI arrest of Englehart’s career.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Engelhart has worked for the patrol for the past nine years. He has spent his entire career working in Jackson County.

If you think 1,000 DWI arrests is a lot, Engelhart still has some work to do.

He is 347 arrests away from tying the patrol’s record. A spokesperson for the Highway Patrol said he could break that record in three or four years.

