LEXINGTON, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers stopped a car and it turned into a big drug bust.

Troopers made the stop in Lafayette County, east of the Kansas City metro Wednesday.

Inside the car they found 200 pounds of marijuana, 16 pounds of methamphetamine, five pounds of cocaine and nearly five pounds of what they suspect is fentanyl.

The suspects also had $7,400 in cash with them.

Troopers arrested the suspects, but charges have not yet been filed in the case.

