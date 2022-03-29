KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Highway Patrol Troopers will be watching drivers on Interstate 70 in April.

They are focusing on three sections of the highway because they’ve been identified as some of the deadliest in the state.

Troopers will be looking for speeders, impaired drivers, and drivers who are distracted while on the road.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said more than 1,000 people died in crashes last year. It’s the first time for that to happen in more than 15 years.

“Every driver has a role to play to reverse this trend, and this partnership is an opportunity to bring that message straight to some of the most dangerous corridors,” Nicole Hood, MoDOT’s state highway safety and traffic engineer, said.

The following areas are where police have reported five deadly crashes and 48 crashes that resulted in serious injuries from 2018-2020. They are the same areas officers and troopers will be focusing on in the coming weeks:

I-70: mile marker 17-22 (west city limits of Blue Springs to east city limits of Blue Springs)

I-70: mile marker 10.5-17 (west city limits of Independence to east city limits of Independence)

I-70/I-470: mile marker 5-10A (View High Drive to Colbern Road)

This plan is part of Show-Me Zero, Missouri’s highway safety plan that focuses on four ways every driver can help eliminate deadly crashes.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.