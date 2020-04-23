Missouri turkey hunter kills bobcat that attacked his head

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri hunter is recovering from a wound to the back of his head after being attacked by a bobcat.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that the hunter, from Clever, Missouri, was turkey hunting on Monday, the first day of the turkey season.
According to a Missouri Department of Conservation report obtained by the newspaper, the hunter was using a turkey call to lure in birds.
Instead, the noise got the attention of a large male bobcat, which pounced on the hunter. After he fought the animal off of him, he shot and killed it.
Bobcats have been spotted across Missouri, including in the Kansas City metro. Last July, a bobcat was spotted lounging on a residential lawn in Harrisonville.