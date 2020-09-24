Local utility worker killed in Mississippi crash after helping restore power following Hurricane Sally

PLATTSBURG, Mo. — A Missouri family is grieving after a utility worker died in Mississippi . He was driving back to Missouri when a car wreck claimed his life.

Missouri resident Darrell Holt was in Mississippi helping to restore power to those that had lost it due to Hurricane Sally. But unfortunately, the 37-year-old never made it back home. He was driving in a convoy of power trucks when he hit an 18-wheeler hauling lumber.

According to a witness at the scene, his utility truck burst into flames. The crash happened at a 4-way stop in Macon Mississippi.

Amanda Warner has been friends with Holt for 20 years. She said his desire to serve led him to become a lineman.

“He actually, I believe had that job straight out of high school,” Warner said. That’s what he wanted to do. His father did it, and he took up the family trade. He (had) the biggest heart. He would help anybody with anything.”

Warner said she wasn’t surprised that Holt went to Mississippi to help because “that’s who he has always been.”

“Every person I’ve met, that’s come and gone,” Warner said. “He’s always been there. If he is your friend, if he cares, and he’s there, it doesn’t matter, he will come running. He will come help you.”

Holt worked at R&M pole line construction in Plattsburg Missouri.

The company confirmed that Holt was killed in the crash.