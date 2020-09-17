Missouri woman charged for 2019 elk poaching

Deborah Flanigan of Chaffee has been charged by MDC with shooting a cow elk (shown) in a field at the end of M Highway in Carter County on Nov. 18, 2019 and abandoning the animal. Picture credit: Missouri Department of Conservation.

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that a Scott County woman has been charged with illegally shooting a cow elk in Carter County in November 2019 and abandoning the carcass with no meat or other parts of the animal taken.

Based on a lengthy investigation and an interview with the suspect in late August, Deborah A. Flanigan, 50, of Chaffee is charged with shooting a cow elk in a field at the end of M Highway in Carter County on Nov. 18, 2019 and abandoning the animal.

MDC has issued citations to Flanigan for the illegal “take of a protected species (elk)” and “wanton waste or abandonment of wildlife or parts thereof commonly used for human consumption.”

Both charges are misdemeanors.

While investigating the incident back in November 2019, MDC agents took pictures and extracted two bullets from the carcass and sent it to MSHP Crime Laboratory for ballistic testing. Other evidence was also obtained from the scene.

“We are grateful to have made an arrest in this poaching incident,” Randy Doman, MDC Protection Chief, said. “Thanks to the diligence of our conservation agents, along with the assistance of our state and federal law enforcement partners, we were able to identify a suspect and close the case. We look forward to working with the Carter County Prosecuting Attorney to see this case through to completion.”

At the time of the 2019 incident, there was no hunting season for elk in Missouri. MDC is offering Missourians the state’s first elk-hunting season in modern history starting this October with five permits granted through a lottery drawing for the limited season.

Elk are a native species in Missouri but were hunted to extinction in the state through unregulated hunting during the late 1800s.

MDC reintroduced about 100 elk to a remote area of the Missouri Ozarks in 2011, 2012, and 2013. Their numbers have grown to more than 200, and their range has expanded in recent years to cover portions of Carter, Reynolds, and Shannon counties.

“The restoration of elk in Missouri is appreciated by many people, businesses, and organizations in the area,” Doman said. “A healthy, growing elk population brings significant economic, recreational, and cultural benefits to these communities. The senseless waste of people’s resources should not be tolerated.”

The case is one of six involving the illegal killing of elk that MDC has been investigating over the last several years.

The five remaining investigations are ongoing and MDC asks if anyone has any information to report it to Operation Game Thief at 800-392-1111 or the MDC Ozark Regional Office in West Plains at (417) 256-7161.

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.