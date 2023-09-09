KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman from Dixon, Missouri, has been charged for a fatal shooting outside an Independence motel in August.

Courtney Joe Wilcox was charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Independence Police Department officers were called to the area of 9800 E. US 40 Highway to shots fired.

They found a victim on his back in the parking lot of the motel. An autopsy showed he had been shot once in the back.

Wilcox was taken into custody in St. Roberts, Missouri, earlier this week as a person-of-interest. She told the police she gave the victim $1,000 to buy narcotics but later felt she was deceived.

She alerted another person, and he began to look for the victim. She later saw the victim shot in front of the motel.

A co-defendant is also in custody and already faces charges.