Missouri woman charged with murder removes monitoring device, disappears

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A woman charged with shooting and killing a metro man this summer preformed a disappearing act and investigators said she’s on the run.

Katie Black, 25, is from Atherton, Missouri, north of Blue Springs. Prosecutors charged Black with second degree murder and other related crimes in the July 7 death of Ryan Wheeler.

According to prosecutors, Black knowingly shot a gun at Wheeler. She is also charged with domestic assault and other crimes related to Wheeler’s death.

Prosecutors said that Black was charged and released on bond. She was placed on house arrest until her trial. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Black removed her monitoring bracelet sometime on Sept. 7, and left her home in Atherton.

At the time of her arrest Black had blonde hair and numerous tattoos that may help with her identification. You can see the tattoos in these pictures from the sheriff’s office.

If you know where Black is you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 816-541-8017 Ext. 72231.

Editor’s note: A former version of this story misidentified the cause of death. It has since been corrected.