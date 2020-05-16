Missouri woman gave birth at work, left baby to drown in toilet, investigators say

MILAN, Mo. — A woman who gave birth in the bathroom of a Missouri meatpacking plant has been charged in her newborn son’s drowning death, KTVO-TV reported.

Makuya Kambamba has been jailed without bond. The 28-year-old Kirksville woman was charged Friday with first-degree murder and several other counts in the baby’s death.

No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

Investigators said in court documents said that Kambamba knowingly allowed her son to drown in a toilet after giving birth at the restroom at a Smithfield Foods plant where she works.

The plant is located in Milan, Missouri, about two hours northeast of downtown Kansas City.