Missouri woman missing after borrowing car in Fulton

FULTON, Mo. — The Fulton Police Department is investigating a missing persons case. Investigators say Tori Taylor was last seen on April 20 in Montgomery County.

Police say the 25-year-old borrowed a car from a friend who lives in Fulton on April 21. She reportedly promised to return it but has not.

Taylor has not had contact with friends of family for several days and has not been responding to text messages. She also hasn’t been active on social media.

If you have any information about Taylor’s whereabouts call Fulton Police at 573-592-3100 or Crimestoppers Tip Line at 573-592-2474.

