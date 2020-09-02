Missouri woman sentenced in death of man with disabilities found in concrete

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri woman who prosecutors say was the “most culpable” in the death of a developmentally disabled man has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison on federal charges.

Sherry Paulo was given the maximum sentence possible in the death of Carl DeBrodie and for trying to cover up the crime. DeBrodie’s body was found encased in concrete at a Fulton storage facility in April 2017 but investigators determined he died months earlier.

He was a resident of a home for developmentally disabled people that Paulo helped operate.

Carl DeBrodie

A lawsuit filed by DeBrodie’s mother in 2018 alleged that he died after he and another resident at Second Chance were taken to the home of Paulo and Flores, where they were required to do manual labor and fight each other for the entertainment of others.

The indictments that followed didn’t mention the fighting allegations, but they did allege that the Flores didn’t properly care for DeBrodie and recklessly caused his death by failing to get medical help. They also allege she disposed DeBrodie’s corpse at the storage unit without notifying authorities.

Paulo’s husband, Anthony Flores, and three others — Anthony R.K. Flores, 32; Shaina Osborne, 29; and Mary K. Paulo, 34, all of Fulton — also were charged in the death. Flores and Mary Paulo are Sherry Paulo’s children.

Paulo and her husband pleaded guilty to making a false report in Feb. 2019, a misdemeanor charge, and failing to provide necessary care resulting in injury and death in Nov. 2019.