Missouri woman who drowned after driving into flood waters in Clinton County identified

GOWER, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a drowning incident late Friday night in Clinton County.

The incident occurred just before midnight Friday at Castile Creek on NW County Line Road, about 2 miles south of Gower.

The highway patrol reports the driver of a Jeep entered water that was over the roadway and was swept off the side of the road. The driver of the vehicle was unable to exit the vehicle and drowned.

She has been identified as 51-year-old Jolene Fader, of Gower.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports Gower Fire’s Water rescue team rescued two other people from the vehicle.

After flood waters receded, Clinton County Coroner Lee Hanks and Sheriff Larry Fish went wading in waters to help Randy’s Tow recover the vehicle.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.