Missouri woman’s teaching license revoked after sexual messages to student

BOLIVAR, Mo.- State education officials have revoked the teaching license of a former Bolivar teacher after she sent a sexually suggestive message to a student on TikTok.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says the Missouri State Board of Education revoked the license in June.

Court documents say Tania Maria Dickey-Driskill was charged with first-degree stalking. During a sentencing hearing in April, a Polk County judge suspended the sentence and gave Driskill five years of supervised probation.

According to a probable cause statement, in February 2020, an investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol was tasked with investigating a case involving a male minor. The mother of the minor told the investigator that she had seen sexually suggestive messages from Dickey-Driskill on the app TikTok.

The minor told investigators that Dickey-Driskill had been messaging him for about two days. The child says he did not solicit these messages and was very upset about receiving them.

Court documents say the messages were sexually suggestive towards the minor.

“The messages from Dickey-Driskill explain how she is extremely sexually excited by the thought of the child and how she is very turned on by him,” the probable cause states.

Dickey-Driskill sent other messages and sexual poems to the minor. Authorities took the minor’s phone and started messaging Dickey-Driskill as the minor asking to meet.

According to investigators, the next day, Dickey-Driskill continued messaging the boy.

On Feb. 27, 2020, two officers waited at the high school where Driskill worked, and when she arrived, the investigators approached her and asked to speak with her, and she agreed.

Dickey-Driskill told police the messages were mostly fantasy, but the sexual attraction was real and very intense. She denied ever trying to meet with the boy for sex and told authorities that he would have to be at least 17 before she would even think about actually having sex with him.

Court records say Dickey-Driskill knew what she was doing was wrong and tried to blame the child for instigating it. She had told the child to delete the messages and not tell anyone about them because of the possible repercussions.

“In one message, Dickey-Driskill said, ‘So I literally used a bag of tricks to pull you in. That is manipulation and using my power to control you. I’m sorry about that. I did it on purpose,'” court records say.