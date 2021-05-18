Missouri won’t have a ‘Rush Limbaugh Day’ after all

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 04: Radio personality Rush Limbaugh and wife Kathryn (L) attend the State of the Union address with First Lady Melania Trump in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers have returned to their districts, leaving the Capitol empty and quiet after the legislative session ended Friday, as it’s now up to the governor to approve measures the General Assembly sent to his desk.

One item that Governor Mike Parson will not be signing is “Rush Limbaugh Day” in Missouri. The day was to be held annually on January, 12. That was Limbaugh’s birthday before he died in February at age 70 after a battle with cancer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch was the first to report that the final version of Senate Bill 72 does not mention the Cape Girardeau native and nationally syndicated talk show host. Supporters said Limbaugh was a conservative icon worthy of honor and opponents said his rhetoric was divisive.

“We are AGAIN hijacking a bill that honors brave Missourians, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice as soldiers, law enforcement officers, and firefighters, with an amendment naming a highway after Rush Limbaugh,” tweets Rep. Wes Rogers.

The bill recognizes The Gateway Arch in St. Louis as the official state monument. The bill will also note the following days in Missouri:

The first Friday in May each year is designated as “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.”

August 31st of each year shall be known as “Random Acts of Kindness Day.”

November 30th of each year is designated as “Mark Twain Day.”

March 5th of each year is designated as “Iron Curtain Speech Day.

Every November 30th shall be known as “John Jordan ‘Buck’ O’Neil Day”. This provision is identical to HB 869 (2021).

The first full week in September is designated as “Missouri Fox Trotter Week.”

May 1st of each year is designated as “Walthall Moore Day.”

The month of April is designated as “Limb Loss Awareness Month.”

March 26th of each year is designated as “Pioneering Black Women’s Day.”

September 22, 2021, is designated as “Hazel Erby Day.”