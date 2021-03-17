Missourians better at returning for COVID-19 booster than Kansas counterparts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the CDC, people living in Missouri are doing a better job of returning for a COVID-19 booster than their neighbors in Kansas and dozens of other states.

Pfizer and Moderna have said everyone who gets a shot of one of their COVID-19 vaccines needs to return for a booster. Pfizer said the second dose of its vaccine needed to be administered 21 days after the first. For Moderna, the booster was available 28 days later. While experts have said there is a little wiggle room, they recommended getting the booster as close to the recommended day as possible.

The CDC released an analysis of data from December 12, 2020 to February 14, 2021. It provided a better picture of exactly who received a vaccine. Texas did not submit data and wasn’t included in the analysis.

During that time, the CDC said that of the thousands of Missourians vaccinated, 90 percent returned for a booster during the advised time frame. The CDC said Missouri ranked tenth best when compared to other U.S. states and territories. In Kansas, just 87 percent of people received their first and second doses as directed. West Virginia had the highest rate of return at nearly 96 percent. At just over 75 percent, Utah had the lowest percentage of people who returned for COVID-19 boosters.

The CDC’s analysis also found the percentage of minorities who received the vaccine isn’t as high as Caucasians. Of those vaccinated, 90.3 percent identified as Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders or as Caucasian, 88.8 percent identified as African American, and 87 percent identified as Hispanic.

The analysis also found that slightly more women received vaccines and people between the ages of 45-65 were vaccinated at the highest rate.

The data did not include the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It hadn’t received an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA at that point. The J&J vaccine is a single shot, so people won’t have to return for a booster.