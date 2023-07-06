ST. LOUIS – If you celebrated the Fourth of July with beer in Missouri, there’s a good chance you spent less than most others around the nation.

A new report from Tax Foundation released information on beer taxes in each state. According to the report, Missouri is tied for the second-lowest beer tax in the United States, taxing just 6 cents per gallon to consumers.

Every state has a beer tax in some form that could depend on factors like alcohol production, content, sizes and places of purchase within each state. Beer taxes are also collected on a federal level, but state taxes often serve as a source or covering costs in alcohol creation or raising revenue.

Some states have this in the form of an excise tax, in which an additional sales tax is applied to the listed price of the beer at checkout. Other states choose to include the total into the retailer’s sales price without enforcing another tax at checkout.

According to Tax-Rates.org, Missouri’s beer tax is already added to the purchase of all beer bought in the state, whether in kegs, bottles or cans. The same applies for wine, liquor and other alcoholic beverages sold in the Show Me State.

The Tax Foundation states that Missouri’s $0.06 per gallon tax rate is tied for the second-lowest with Wisconsin. Wyoming had the lowest tax rates of $0.02 per gallon. Tennessee has the highest tax rate at $1.29 per gallon.