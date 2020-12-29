Missouri’s best school districts of 2021: Five Kansas City area districts make top 20 list

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 2020 has almost come to an end, and now Niche is looking forward to 2021 by releasing its list of the year’s best school districts in Missouri.

The top three school districts listed are in St. Louis County, but Blue Springs R-IV, in eastern Jackson County, takes fourth place. Lee’s Summit R-VII School District comes in at sixth.

Northland school districts Liberty, Park Hill and North Kansas City are included in the top 20.

Of the top 20 schools listed, five are in the Kansas City area.

  1. Ladue School District
  2. Kirkwood School District
  3. Rockwood R-VI School District
  4. Blue Springs R-IV School District
  5. Parkway School District
  6. Lee’s Summit R-VII School District
  7. Brentwood School District
  8. Francis Howell School District
  9. Pattonville R-3 School District
  10. Webster Groves School District
  11. Lindbergh Schools
  12. Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District
  13. Liberty School District
  14. Park Hill School District
  15. Orchard Farm R-V School District
  16. North Kansas City School District
  17. Ozark R-VI School District
  18. Wentzville R-IV School District
  19. Branson R-IV School District
  20. Ste. Genevieve County R-II School Districts

Click here for the complete list.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News