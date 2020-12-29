Missouri’s best school districts of 2021: Five Kansas City area districts make top 20 list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 2020 has almost come to an end, and now Niche is looking forward to 2021 by releasing its list of the year’s best school districts in Missouri.

The top three school districts listed are in St. Louis County, but Blue Springs R-IV, in eastern Jackson County, takes fourth place. Lee’s Summit R-VII School District comes in at sixth.

Northland school districts Liberty, Park Hill and North Kansas City are included in the top 20.

Of the top 20 schools listed, five are in the Kansas City area.

Ladue School District Kirkwood School District Rockwood R-VI School District Blue Springs R-IV School District Parkway School District Lee’s Summit R-VII School District Brentwood School District Francis Howell School District Pattonville R-3 School District Webster Groves School District Lindbergh Schools Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District Liberty School District Park Hill School District Orchard Farm R-V School District North Kansas City School District Ozark R-VI School District Wentzville R-IV School District Branson R-IV School District Ste. Genevieve County R-II School Districts

Click here for the complete list.