Missouri’s health director, who’s been heavily involved in state’s COVID-19 response, resigns

Dr. Randall Williams, the director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Dr. Randall Williams resigned as Director of Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services.

Governor Mike Parson said he accepted Williams’ resignation Tuesday morning. He did not provide a reason for Williams’ resignation.

“Dr. Williams has been a huge asset to Missouri, especially this past year in dealing with COVID-19,” Governor Parson said. “We greatly appreciate all the work he has done for the people of our state and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The governor named Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Knodell as Williams’ replacement, effective immediately.

Knodell has served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Parson since 2017. Over the past year, he has also been involved in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts and in the rollout of the vaccine.

