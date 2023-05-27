HERMANN, Mo. – When it comes to wineries, the best experience is a little different for everyone. Some enjoy the wines, others enjoy the views, and a select few might just enjoy the concept of a weekend getaway.

In Missouri, there’s one just a short drive away from St. Louis that not only carries tradition as the oldest in the state, but one of the best for wine enthusiasts in the Midwest.

A research team at tourism site TripsToDiscover.com recently compiled a list of the “10 best wineries to visit in the Midwest.” Many of the selections are based on sites that host festivals, testing and meal events, and live music performances.

According to TripsToDiscover.com, Stone Hill Winery in Hermann, Missouri is one of the top 10 destinations.

Stone Hill Winery was founded by German immigrants back in the 1840s. Located at 1110 Stone Hill Highway, the winery is hosting live music events on most Saturdays through July. Visitors can also tour an underground cellar, attend tastings and book private events.

TripsToDiscover.com gives the following review for Stone Hill Winery:

“One of the best places to sample wine in Missouri is the Stone Hill Winery in Hermann. The winemaking tradition is strong in this region because German winemakers arrived in the area in the 1800s and there are over 80 wineries in the area today. Hermann is about 90 minutes from St. Louis, but a worthwhile day trip if you’re visiting the area. There’s a bed & breakfast on site with quaint cottages near the vineyards and Missouri River. The winery spans 182 acres and offers on site tours. You can also sample Stone Hill wines at the Vintage Restaurant in Hermann, the winery location in Branson, and the winery location in New Florence, Missouri.”

Stone Hill Winery averages 4.5 stars on a scale of 5 via TripAdvisor and Google Reviews.

The “best wineries” list also consisted of some places in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.