Missouri’s Sen. Hawley, Kansas’ Sen. Marshall still object certifying Electoral College votes

WASHINGTON — Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall have both decided to continue with their objections to certifying the Electoral College votes on Wednesday.

Hawley and Marshall were two of six senators who voted against certifying Arizona’s Electoral College results despite the violent breach at the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Hawley has also said he is still going forward with his objection to the Electoral College results in Pennsylvania.

The Missouri senator said he did not support violence but said the Senate should go forward with a legal process that includes his objections.

Hawley said his objections should be debated “peacefully, without violence, without attacks, without bullets.” He said he hoped lawmakers would not brush his concerns aside because of the violence earlier Wednesday, including the death of a protester inside the Capitol.

Trump has claimed widespread voter fraud to explain away his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, though election officials in multiple states, including Arizona, have said there wasn’t any.

After the 93-6 vote, the Senate overwhelmingly turned aside the challenge to Arizona’s results.