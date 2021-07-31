Missouri’s upcoming tax-free weekend expected to be a busy one for retailers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Stores are stocking up ahead of Missouri’s tax-free weekend.

The annual sales tax holiday starts Friday, August 6 and ends Sunday, August 8. During that time certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, and computers are exempt from sales tax. Disposable diapers even qualify.

Cities and counties are able to opt out if they chose not to participate in the sales tax holiday weekend.

There are certain restrictions placed on items.

Clothing

This includes clothing, disposable diapers for infants or adults, and footwear.

Each article of clothing, or pair of shoes, must have a taxable value of $100 or less.

Watches, watchbands, jewelry, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands, or belt buckles are not included and will be taxed.

Personal Computers

A laptop, desktop, or tower computer system which consists of a central processing unit, random access memory, a storage drive, a display monitor, and a keyboard are included in the tax-free weekend.

You can also pick up gadgets used with a computer, such as a disk drive, memory module, compact disk drive, daughterboard, digitizer, microphone, modem, motherboard, mouse, multimedia speaker, printer, scanner, single-user hardware, single-user operating system, soundcard, or video card.

Personal computers and computer devices cannot exceed $1,500.

School Supplies

School supplies are considered any item that students use in a standard classroom. It may include textbooks, notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, book bags, backpacks, handheld calculators, graphing calculators, chalk, maps, and globes.

Computer software is also included, as long as it’s under $350. Graphing calculators must be priced at $150 or less.

Things like watches, radios, CD players, headphones, sporting equipment, portable or desktop telephones, copiers or other office equipment, furniture, or fixtures are not included and will be taxed.

Kansas does not have a tax-free weekend.