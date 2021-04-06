Misty Brown named chief counsel for the Unified Government

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — County Administrator Doug Bach named Misty Brown, formerly deputy chief counsel, as chief counsel for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas on Tuesday.

Brown first joined the UG 17 years ago as municipal court prosecutor. She was promoted to assistant counsel and later a senior attorney.

“Ms. Brown has been a top-notch attorney for the UG since she started here in 2004 and has handled many complex and difficult cases, including our consent decree with the EPA and currently our dispute with Waste Management,” Bach said. “I have a great deal of confidence in Ms. Brown and know she will be a great addition to my management team.”

Brown has a Juris Doctorate from the University of Kansas School of Law and a Bachelor Degree in Political Science and English from Cornell College.



The UG said in her new capacity as chief counsel, Brown will be responsible for overseeing and supporting the legal department.

Brown assumed the full duties and responsibilities of this role on March 25, 2021.



“I look forward to serving in this new role with the Unified Government,” Brown said. “I am privileged to have such talented and dedicated team in the legal department, and I am honored to follow in the footsteps of predecessors such as Hal Walker, N. Casey Boudreau, Jody Boeding, and Ken Moore.”