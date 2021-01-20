Mitten-clad Bernie Sanders can now appear anywhere in Google Maps thanks to new app

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many now consider Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) a style icon after he appeared at Wednesday’s Presidential Inauguration in a functional jacket and knitted mittens, and now you can place an image of him anywhere in the world.

Twitter user @nick_sawhney created an app that allows users to place a photo of Sanders from the inauguration at different locations using Google Maps.

I made a website where you can put bernie in places using google maps street view. Enjoy!https://t.co/UfY5g9xU2k pic.twitter.com/8rstiEXOHf — nick (@nick_sawhney) January 21, 2021

The app allowed Sanders to visit the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City.

And Union Station.

The app allows users to send Sanders to Arrowhead Stadium.

And to the Nelson- Atkins Museum of Fine Art.

Here he is staying warm at T-Mobile Center.

According to the Washington Post, Sanders was gifted the mittens by Vermont school teacher Jen Ellis, who creates them from old wool sweaters and recycled plastic.

When asked by reporters on Capitol Hill about his outfit, Sanders replied, “It makes people aware that we make good mittens in Vermont. We have some good coats as well.”