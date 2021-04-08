Mixed reaction across KC metro as Biden announces gun control executive action

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden is delivering on his promise for stricter gun laws.

On Thursday, Biden issued an executive order to crack down on “ghost guns,” firearms that can be assembled piece-by-piece. Federal authorities complain these unregistered firearms can be assembled easily and without registering the weapon. Parts can be made with 3D printers.

“Enough, enough, enough,” Biden said during Thursday morning’s news conference. “Gun violence in this country is an epidemic, and it’s an international embarrassment.”

Here in the Kansas City metro, Roslyn Temple, a spokesperson for Mothers In Charge, said she’s aware there are illegal guns on our streets. Temple, who lost her own son in a shooting in 2012, said taking illegal guns off the streets is a positive move.

“There’s a lot of guns on the streets,” Temple said. “We have a problem. If people are piecing guns together, and possessing ghost guns in our community, that’s a problem. We need to stay with the president and be in agreement with that.”

However, Bren Brown sees this issue from a different perspective.

Brown, president at Frontier Justice, sells legal firearms at two metro locations. She said “ghost guns” aren’t the big deal Biden claims. Brown said she wouldn’t be surprised if Biden’s action against them stirs an interest within the public.

“There’s so much gun legislation being batted around that they’re starting to think — ‘Maybe I should get something untraceable’,” Brown said. “Criminals are always going to break the law. If that’s their intent, a gun law isn’t going to change a criminal’s mind. They’re already breaking the law.”

Biden also wants restrictions placed on pistol braces, which help a shooter remain more stable. Gun enthusiasts said doing that would open the door for arbitrary rule changes down the road.

