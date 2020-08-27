Some metro high school teams prepare to play first football game with limited fans

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — As part of Jackson County’s recovery plan, only 100 fans will be allowed at Friday night’s game between Lee’s Summit North and Blue Springs South.

But the visiting Jaguars won’t have any of their fans in the stands.

The high school football experience won’t be the same this year. But fans are happy the season is back.

“I’m so blessed that we’re playing sports. I am ecstatic that they’re playing,” Amanda Dombrowski said.

Dombrowski has a son on the Blue Springs South football team. On Friday, he and the Jaguars will travel to Lee’s Summit North for their first game of the year. But there won’t be any blue and green in the stands.

The Lee’s Summit School District is only giving 100 tickets to the home team.

“Very upset. You don’t want to use the word outrage. But when you think that it’s an outside event, that is just insane,” Blue Springs South football parent Elizabeth Boyles said.

Jackson County is in phase 2.5 of its recovery plan, which means outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people. The school district’s athletic director said they’re just following the rules.

“If this was a recommendation, then we would have a different thought process. But with it being a mandate, we pretty much have to abide by the law with that,” Richard Bechard said.

The Blue Springs School District sent a letter to parents and students on Thursday saying: “Every player, cheerleader, dance team member participating in the schedule activity will be given four tickets for home varsity and freshmen football, varsity/JV volleyball and varsity/JV soccer games and each visiting team participant will be given two tickets.”

“The way that they’re handing this is so random, and it’s so whatever people want to do,” Dombrowski said. “I don’t think they’re taking into consideration. These are kids’ memories, these are kids’ events, these are parents’ family.”

The women FOX4 spoke with say they plan on protesting before the game if they’re not let in.