Mizzou announces no tailgating for 2020 football season

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri has announced that there will be no tailgating during the 2020 football season, as administrators grapple with the effects of COVID-19.

The rule will apply to home games and tailgating will be prohibited in all game-day parking lots and campus spaces.

“In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 and keep our community safe, we are prohibiting tailgating on University of Missouri property this fall,” said Vice Chancellor for Operations Gary Ward. “This means no tailgating anywhere — grassy or landscaped areas, sidewalks, streets, parking lots or parking structures.”

Fans will still be allowed to attend games when Memorial Stadium opens for the 2020 season, but attendance will be limited to no more than 25% capacity. Fans who attend games will be required to wear face coverings.

The University of Missouri currently has 562 active COVID-19 cases, while 632 people have recovered from the virus, according to the university’s website.