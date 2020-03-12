Mizzou Arena postpones Jason Aldean’s Friday night show

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou Arena announced Thursday that they have decided to postpone country signer Jason Aldean’s show due to coronavirus concerns.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to public health concerns around the nation, Jason Aldean’s stop of the We Back 2020 Tour, which was scheduled for Friday (March 13) at Mizzou Arena, will be postponed,” a spokesperson for Mizzou Athletics said in a news release.

Aldean’s “We Back Tour” was set to take place Friday night and feature special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver.

Mizzou Athletics said they will soon release a potential future date and ticket information on MizzouGameday.com.