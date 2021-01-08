Mizzou basketball stops team activities, postpones LSU game due to COVID protocols

The Illinois and Missouri basketball teams warm up in an empty Mizzou Arena before an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — No. 13 Missouri has paused all men’s basketball activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols and postponed Saturday night’s home game against LSU.

The Tigers (7-1) did not disclose any details in Friday’s announcement and said the status of the Jan. 12 game against Vanderbilt and the Jan. 16 game at Texas A&M will be determined later. Missouri also said the game against LSU will be rescheduled.

“This continues to be a challenging time across the college basketball landscape, and it is important that we prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes first and foremost,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said.

“In laying out the schedule, the SEC has allowed for a week at the end of the season for the possibility that games would be canceled, and we look forward to hosting LSU at a later date. Once we can return to competition safely, we will do so,” he said.

LSU will visit Mississippi on Saturday night after both teams had their originally scheduled games postponed.

The games were postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the South Carolina and Missouri programs. The Rebels and Tigers had been scheduled to play on Feb. 17.

Makeup dates for South Carolina-Ole Miss and LSU-Missouri haven’t been determined.